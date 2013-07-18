Jerry Sandusky (C) leaves the Centre County Courthouse after his sentencing in his child sex abuse case in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pat Little

Matt Sandusky, the adopted son of former Penn State assistant football coach and convicted child sex abuser Jerry Sandusky, wants a new name.

Matt Sandusky, 33, has filed for a name change, a spokeswoman for the court clerk's office in Centre County, Pennsylvania, said on Thursday.

The new name he wanted to be known by was not made public. Though the clerk's office would reveal Sandusky wanted to change his name, the file was sealed and unavailable to the public, the spokeswoman said. A judge was expected to set a hearing date on the motion.

Jerry Sandusky is serving a state prison sentence of 30 to 60 years on his conviction for 45 counts of sexual abuse of children.

His case rocked the world of college football, and led to the firing of renowned Penn State University Head Coach Joe Paterno, as well as the then-president of the university, Graham Spanier.

Matt Sandusky, then known as Matt Heichel, was taken into foster care in 1996 and subsequently was adopted by Jerry Sandusky and his wife, Dottie.

In June 2011, about the same time as Jerry Sandusky's trial, Matt Sandusky said through his lawyer that he, too, had been a molestation victim of Jerry Sandusky.

