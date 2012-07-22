The National Collegiate Athletic Association on Sunday said it would announce "corrective and punitive measures" for Penn State University on Monday in the aftermath of the child sex abuse scandal involving a former Penn State assistant football coach that has rocked the university and major U.S. college football.

The announcement from the NCAA, the governing body for U.S. collegiate sports, came as Penn State workers removed a statue of the late Joe Paterno, the legendary coach for the Penn State Nittany Lions football team who was fired last year as a result of the scandal. Paterno died of lung cancer in January.

A Reuters witness observed workers remove the statue from in front of Penn State's Beaver Stadium and place it inside the stadium early Sunday, moments after the university president announced the school's intention to remove it.

