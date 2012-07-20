HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania Penn State University's board of trustees has accepted the resignation of Steven Garban, the man who chaired the board when the child sex abuse scandal involving ex-assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky first broke.

In a letter posted to the board's website on Thursday evening, PSU Trustees Chairwoman Karen Peetz said: "Earlier today I accepted Steve Garban's resignation from the Board of Trustees. I want to sincerely thank him for his many years of service to Penn State University and for the leadership he exhibited today."

Garban's resignation marks the first by a board member since the scandal erupted last year. Sandusky was convicted last month of 45 counts of child molestation and endangerment involving 10 boys.

