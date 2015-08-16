Three people were injured - one critically - when their hot-air balloon blew onto power lines after landing in rural southern Pennsylvania, police said on Sunday.

Pilot Robert Fisher, 55, of Honey Brook, Pennsylvania, landed in a hayfield on Saturday evening, New Holland police said in a statement.

Though the balloon appears to have landed safely, the top of the balloon blew over while the air was being let out and fell onto power lines, causing the pilot and passengers to suffer injuries from electric shock, police said.

The passengers were Robert Spencer, 53, of Eldersburg, Maryland and Melyndia Davis, 48, of Sykesville, Maryland, police said.

A bystander administered CPR on Davis until the arrival of emergency responders, who found her in cardiac arrest. She is now at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pennsylvania in critical condition, said hospital spokeswoman Kate Stier.

Stier said both men were in good condition, and Fisher was expected to go home on Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating, said spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski, editing by Larry King)