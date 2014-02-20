Pittsburgh police were questioning a man on Wednesday they say could be linked to the killing of two sisters of an Iowa politician who were found shot nearly two weeks ago, Pennsylvania media reported.

Susan and Sarah Wolfe, aged 44 and 38 respectively, the sisters of Iowa state representative Mary Wolfe, were found slain on February 7 in the basement of a home they shared.

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh police were interviewing a man while they executed a search warrant at his residence next door to where the sisters lived, according to WTAE-TV, an ABC affiliate in Pittsburgh.

A Pittsburgh police department spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Sources told the television station the two women were found dead, each with a gunshot wound to her head and their bodies doused with bleach.

Wolfe, a Democrat serving her second term in the Iowa House of Representatives, posted a message on her Facebook page following their deaths saying her family was "heartbroken, but grateful" for the support they had received from friends and colleagues.

Wolfe is the oldest of eight children in her family, according to her biography on the Iowa House website.

