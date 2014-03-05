PITTSBURGH A Pittsburgh man was charged on Wednesday with killing his neighbors, two sisters of an Iowa lawmaker, during a robbery at their home last month, and a warrant for his arrest has been obtained, police said.

Allen Darrell Wade, 43, was charged with the murder of Susan and Sarah Wolfe, the sisters of Iowa state Representative Mary Wolfe.

Their bodies were found on Feb 7 in the basement of their Pittsburgh home. Susan, 44, was nude and doused with chemicals and Sarah, 38, was clothed nearby, police spokeswoman Sonya Toler said.

"We are out and we are looking to arrest him (Wade), but his whereabouts are not known exactly," she said.

Wade was brought in for questioning on February 19, but was released for lack of evidence.

Toler said surveillance was set up near Wade's property after he was questioned. She declined to go into specifics about the new evidence that lead to an arrest warrant.

Mary Wolfe is a Democrat serving her second term in the Iowa House of Representatives. She is the oldest of eight children, according to her biography on the Iowa House website.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Daley, writing by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Gunna Dickson)