PITTSBURGH The jury in the trial of a University of Pittsburgh medical researcher accused of the 2013 murder of his neurologist wife began deliberating on Thursday after prosecutors told them that Robert Ferrante fed cyanide to Autumn Klein out of jealousy, while his defense denied poison was even the cause of her death.

A day after Ferrante took the stand in his own defense, prosecutor Lisa Pellegrini described him as emotionless when speaking of his wife’s death.

“Did you see a tear? Did he act like a grieving husband?” she said in her closing statement at Allegheny County Court in Pittsburgh.

Prosecutors said Ferrante, 66, laced Klein’s dietary supplement drink with cyanide ordered through his work as a neurological surgery professor, watching her fall to the kitchen floor of their home in agony.

Ferrante called 911 and Klein, 41, was taken to University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian where she worked as chief of women's neurology. She died there days later.

Because her death was unexpected, the county medical examiner performed an autopsy, but could not determine her cause of death. However, medical tests sent out before she died and returned after she was cremated showed lethal levels of cyanide in her blood, prompting an investigation.

Ferrante, who is charged with first-degree murder, “was one blood test away from getting away with the perfect murder,” Pellegrini said.

As evidence of Ferrante’s guilt and motive, she pointed to his Google search history, reminding the jury that the professor searched for cyanide on multiple occasions.

He also conducted searches such as: “does increased vaginal size suggest your wife is having sex with another” and “divorce Pittsburgh.”

Ferrante visited a Web document entitled: “how would a coroner detect whether someone is killed by cyanide,” then on May 1, searched for information about how to remove his computer search history.

“When we look at all the pieces of this puzzle, it only comes together one way,” Pellegrini said.

Ferrante’s defense team contends his multiple searches for cyanide and the overnight order of the substance days before his wife’s death was based on research he had planned.

Besides, if Ferrante wanted to kill Klein and get away with it, would he order cyanide when there was some already available in his office and would he then announce his purchase, asked defense attorney William Difenderfer.

“The whole lab knew he was bringing it in,” he said. “Is that something that you do?

Difenderfer denied Klein even died of cyanide poisoning, citing testimony delivered by defense experts including forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht, as well as lab results from a second group of tests performed on Klein’s blood that showed negligible amounts of the substance.

“We are not going to accept that she died of cyanide and we are certainly not going to accept that he had anything to do with it,” he said.

(Editing By Frank McGurty and Mohammad Zargham)