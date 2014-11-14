STROUDSBURG Pa. A jury on Friday convicted a Pennsylvania man of first-degree murder in the dismemberment of a woman whose body parts were found stuffed in garbage bags strewn along two highways, and prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty next week.

After two hours of deliberation, jurors convicted Charles Ray Hicks, 40, of all three charges he faced in the beating, strangulation and dismemberment of Deanna Null, 36, of Scranton. Her remains were found in January 2008.

Showing no emotion as the verdict was read, Hicks was then handcuffed and led by sheriff's deputies out of the courtroom and back to a detention center where he has been held without bail.

Hicks, a former electrical contractor at the Tobyhanna Army Depot, was convicted of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

The jury will return to Monroe County Court in Stroudsburg for the penalty phase of the trial on Monday. Prosecutors are set to ask for Hicks to be sentenced to death and the defense will seek life imprisonment.

Testimony in the two-week trial turned on competing theories of whether Null's wounds were inflicted before or after she died.

In closing arguments, lead prosecutor Michael Mancuso recounted medical testimony concerning numerous blows to the woman’s head, multiple fractures of her ribs and a prosecution expert's conclusion that she was alive at least five minutes or more while she was being beaten.

“There’s no reason for that other than hate and malice,” Mancuso said.

He said it would take great effort to sever the woman's head, limbs and torso, as well as gash her breast and genital area.

“This isn’t easy stuff to do,” Mancuso said, laying out graphic photos, including one showing Null's lower torso cut in half.

Public defender Jason LaBar, representing Hicks, argued that Null may have suffered a seizure triggered by cocaine and alcohol abuse and hit her head on a table corner.

Hicks later cut up her body and disposed of the parts in what he called a “drug dump,” a street term for dropping off a person who has overdosed, LaBar told jurors.

Null's body parts in garbage bags, found on a snowy day along two interstate highways in northeastern Pennsylvania, showed very little blood and were cut so precisely that troopers initially thought they may have been medical waste that fell off a truck.

(Editing by Barbara Goldberg)