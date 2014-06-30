PHILADELPHIA A Pennsylvania woman shot in the thigh by a vendor at a weekend gun show says she feel sympathy for the man who shot her, local media reported on Monday.

Krista Gearhart told police that Geoffrey Hawk was demonstrating the use of a concealed wallet holster at an Eagle Arms Gun Show in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania on Saturday when his handgun discharged, the report said.

She was treated and released at a local medical center, according to the Bloomsburg Press Enterprise.

“This was all a horrible accident for him,” Gearhart, 25, told the newspaper. "He was doing his job.”

Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds about 30 miles north of Harrisburg, it reported.

Hawk could not immediately be reached for comment, and a representative of the gun show declined to comment.

(Reporting by Daniel Kelley; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Susan Heavey)