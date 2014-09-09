The remains of a 9-year-old disabled boy found decomposing in squalid conditions in his central Pennsylvania home were cremated when no one claimed his body, the local prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

The body of Jarrod Tutko Jr. was removed from his Harrisburg home on Aug. 1, when his mother Kimberly Tutko called police to say her husband had informed her that their son had been dead for several days.

Kimberly Tutko claimed to have been unaware that the boy had passed away because she was caring for another child on another floor of their four-bedroom duplex.

The boy's unclaimed ashes remain in the coroner's office, Dauphin County Chief Deputy District Attorney Sean McCormack said, and an investigation into his death is continuing.

The boy's father, Jarrod Tutko Sr., 38, is currently being held in the Dauphin County Prison, charged with abuse of a corpse, endangering the welfare of a child and concealing the death of a child. McCormack said more charges may be filed in the case.

"The child may have died as early as July 27 or 28," McCormack said, calling the case "horrific."

Charges have not been filed against Kimberly Tutko, but McCormack said five surviving children between the ages of 3 and 14 have been removed from the home and are living in foster care.

