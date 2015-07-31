A 38-year-old Pennsylvania man accused of escaping from jail and then killing a woman in her nearby home has been captured, state police said on Friday.

Robert Crissman escaped from Armstrong County Jail, about 45 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, early on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement. It was not immediately clear how he was captured.

Crissman had been serving time at the jail for a drug charge and probation violation and was not initially considered dangerous.

He is accused of sneaking out of the jail while on cafeteria duty and walking directly to the house of Tammy Long, 55, who lived a mile away, Armstrong County District Attorney Scott Andreassi told reporters.

Long, who was an acquaintance of Crissman, invited him into her home without knowing he was an escaped inmate, Andreassi said.

After the slaying, Crissman is suspected of stealing pickup owned by Long's boyfriend, police said.

Crissman's capture comes about a month after the apprehensions of two murderers who made an elaborate escape from a maximum-security prison in upstate New York.

The escape of David Sweat and Richard Matt, who was shot and killed during his arrest, resulted in criminal charges against two prison workers accused of aiding in the breakout.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Bill Trott)