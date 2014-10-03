PITTSBURGH A western Pennsylvania jail guard is accused of using the facility's video surveillance system to spy on naked female inmates and will appear in court on invasion of privacy charges, authorities said on Friday.

State police say Daniel Miller, 51, spied on at least four women who were showering at the Indiana County Jail between May and August, according to legal documents.

Miller is accused of training the surveillance system on the women, and the incidents were discovered when jail employees noticed the video was not recording its assigned area.

He is charged with four counts of invasion of privacy.

Court administrators said he is slated to appear in the county's Magisterial District Court on Oct. 14 for a preliminary hearing.

Neither jail officials nor Pennsylvania State Police could be reached immediately for comment.

