HARRISBURG, Pa. The office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane said on Wednesday that it had no specifics regarding reports that she is expected to face criminal charges as early as Thursday in a media leak case.

A special grand jury in January recommended charges of perjury and obstruction against Kane in connection with a leak to a Philadelphia newspaper.

Kane is expected to surrender to Montgomery County detectives and her arraignment will be handled by a local district attorney, WPVI TV, the local ABC affiliate, said citing sources.

"I have no specifics," Kane spokesman Chuck Ardo said. "I just believe, my gut tells me this is right."

Since April, Montgomery County District Attorney Risa Vetri Ferman has been investigating a grand jury's conclusion that Kane leaked secret investigative information to the Philadelphia Daily News to embarrass a political rival, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.

The exact charges were not known, local media said.

Ferman could not be reached for comment.

If convicted of criminal charges, state law would require Kane to resign.

Kane, who in 2012 became the first Democrat and first woman to be elected Pennsylvania attorney general, has denied she broke any laws.

Kane admitted to providing the media with information, but the 2014 memo she provided had nothing to do with 2009 secret grand jury information she is accused of leaking, said Lanny Davis, an attorney who represents Kane.

