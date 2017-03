A body was found on Tuesday near the home of an Iraq War veteran suspected of fatally shooting six family members in Pennsylvania, a district attorney said.

The Montgomery County district attorney did not immediately confirm media reports that the body was that of suspect Bradley William Stone, 35, of Pennsburg.

Stone was being sought in the deaths of his ex-wife, her mother, grandmother, sister and two other family members.

