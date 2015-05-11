Police were investigating a shooting on Monday morning at a shopping center south of Pittsburgh, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at the Tri-County Plaza in Rostraver Township, said Chris Tantlinger, a spokesman for the Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety.

He also said the Westmoreland County Coroner had been called to the scene. Tantlinger added that he had no other details on the incident.

Local television station WTAE reported that one person had been shot and that an active search was underway for a shooter.

Citing sources, local television WPXI reported that a man shot and killed a person inside an auto body shop.

None of the details provided by local television could be immediately confirmed by Reuters.

(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst)