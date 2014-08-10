HARRISBURG Penn A 15-year-old drowned in a manure pit in Pennsylvania when a piece of farm equipment overturned and trapped him underneath, officials said on Sunday.

Police said the youth from the south-central town of Intercourse was driving a skid loader, a compact piece of equipment that helps farmers remove manure from barns, on Saturday when it accidentally toppled into the farm’s 4 ft-deep manure pond.

The teenager was buckled into the seat of the loader and could not escape in time, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene after the machine was pulled out by a towing company.

