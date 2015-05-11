Harrisburg, Pa. A former student missing from Penn State University was found on Monday, ending a search launched after his parents arrived for graduation only to learn he had dropped out in the fall.

The school in State College, Pennsylvania, tweeted late Monday afternoon, "The 23-year-old missing State College man has been located in State College and is fine."

The parents of Jon Steindorf had arrived to take him to his graduation ceremony on Friday, only to discover he was missing, his mother, Joanne Steindorf, told Reuters.

She and Steindorf's father, a State College radiologist, then learned their son had actually dropped out of school during the fall semester and was not scheduled to graduate Friday night.

Police opened a missing persons investigation after his roommate in a downtown apartment said he last saw Steindorf at 11:30 a.m. Friday, said Lieutenant Keith Robb.

Detectives were studying forensic evidence they gathered at the apartment but had not concluded a crime took place, he said. Steindorf left his phone, wallet and credit cards at his apartment.

Steindorf's mother said she last saw her son on May 4 and last spoke to him by telephone the day before he disappeared. He gave no indication that anything was amiss, she said.

Her son did not have mental health issues, as far as she knew, she said.

"He was a very good student,” she said. “He was in the [Penn State] Blue Band. He had a lot of friends. No one has any idea what has happened."

