PITTSBURGH Pennsylvania authorities were searching on Tuesday for a woman who, apparently nude, stabbed and slashed other women in a street fight at a public housing complex outside of Pittsburgh.

The brawl on Monday was captured on cell phones and security cameras, showing the woman wielding a knife and wounding three people, two seriously, according to Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Housing Authority Police Chief Mike Vogel.

The woman, identified as La Keysh Collins, 41, of Pittsburgh, appeared to be nude, but Vogel said it was unclear whether she joined the melee clothed or naked.

Her clothes could have been ripped off in the fight, he said.

"She appeared to be fully naked, but the footage was kind of pixilated," he said. "The cameras don't necessarily tell the whole story."

Collins was being sought on charges of aggravated assault.

Vogel said the other women in the fight at the McKees Rocks complex received disorderly conduct citations.

(This story corrects name to La Keysh in third paragraph)

