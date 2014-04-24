NEW YORK A Pennsylvania high school student, suspended last week for asking Miss America to his prom, has shrugged off offers from a reality TV star, Las Vegas prostitutes and scores of young women on social media, and says he will go to the dance alone.

"I'm still dateless," Central York High School senior Patrick Farves, 18, said on Thursday. "I think I'd feel more comfortable, and have more fun, if I went alone."

Last week, Farves asked 2014 Miss America Nina Davuluri, who was appearing at an assembly at his high school, to be his prom date. He asked even though a school official who had heard rumors of his plans pulled him aside minutes before the assembly and warned not to do it.

"By that time, my mind was already set," Farves said last week. "I was already in the zone."

Farves was suspended from school for three days, a development that attracted nationwide news coverage. Prom date offers have been pouring in ever since.

"The dude who runs the (Nevada Moonlite) Bunny Ranch brothel contacted me and said he'd personally fly out two of his bunnies to go to the prom with me," Farves said on Thursday. "I don't think my mother would like that."

Reality television star Khloe Kardashian said on a late-night talk show that she would go to the prom with him, but Farves also said he presumed her offer was a joke.

While he will go to his school's prom alone, he said, he has accepted an invitation from a girl who works with him at the local Taco Bell to attend her prom at nearby West York High School.

He declined to name his date in order to protect her anonymity.

"We went dress shopping for her the other day, and everybody in the dress store recognized me and wanted to take pictures with me," he said. "Her friends are freaking out."

(Reporting By Chris Francescani; Editing by David Gregorio)