PITTSBURGH A Pennsylvania man convicted of raping his wife's teenage daughter in an effort to conceive a baby the couple could raise as their own was sentenced on Thursday to up to 27 years in prison, a prosecutor said.

Gary Machinshok, 29, of Wilkes-Barre was sentenced on Thursday after pleading no contest last year to first-degree rape and other charges related to the abuse of the 15-year-old girl and her 11-year-old sister.

Prosecutors said the girls' mother, Misty Machinshok, 33, was unable to have another child and wanted the 15-year-old girl to become pregnant so she could raise the baby.

They said the mother assisted in the rape by pushing the teenager onto her husband and suggesting the best positions for getting her pregnant.

Prosecutors said Machinshok testified against his wife, who was sentenced in April to 15 to 30 years in prison. She pleaded guilty in January to charges including rape, assault, endangering the welfare of a child and conspiracy.

Gary Machinshok was sentenced on Thursday to 13-1/2 to 27 years in prison, said Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Nancy Violi.

The abuse came to light when one of the girl's friends alerted a teacher who called police, Violi said.

The girl was raped more than once in 2013 after the couple met through a website called onlinebootycall.com, Violi said.

She said both victims are in foster care.

"We are happy with the sentence that he got because we feel it reflects the severity of what he did," Violi said.

Gary Machinshok's lawyer Charles Ross could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Daley; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Eric Beech)