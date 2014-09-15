PHILADELPHIA An unborn child whose mother was killed in a weekend shooting in Philadelphia has died after being delivered by Caesarian section.

Philadelphia police say Megan Doto, 26, was shot in the face while sitting in front of her house just before noon on Sunday. She was pronounced dead soon afterward at Temple University Hospital, where doctors performed an emergency C-section.

The baby was in critical condition before dying at 1:13 a.m. ET (0513 GMT) Monday.

Police said they have no suspects in the shooting.

On Facebook, Doto posted pictures of her pregnant belly, and said she would name the baby boy Carmine Joseph. She was due to deliver on Oct. 15.

