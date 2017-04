A man armed with handguns and a rifle was shot on Saturday night as he wielded the weapons inside a Pennsylvania Walmart, according to media reports.

The incident took place at a Walmart in Stroudsburg, just west of the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border, CNN reported, citing emergency officials.

It was not clear who shot the man, who was not identified. No one else was reported to have been injured.

