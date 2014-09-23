Eric Matthew Frein, 31, of Canadensis, Pennsylvania, is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transport September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Pennsylvania Department of Transport/Handout via Reuters

CANADENSIS Pa. Pennsylvania police on Tuesday re-opened blockaded roads in the immediate vicinity of the house where the suspect in a fatal ambush of a state trooper lived until recently, scaling back a massive manhunt in the dense forests around the home.

Nearly two weeks after a shooting that killed one officer and wounded a second, residents could again travel the roads leading to the Cape Cod-style house owned by Eric Matthew Frein’s parents in the Pocono Mountains community of Canadensis.

A state police spokeswoman on Tuesday declined to elaborate on why authorities scaled back patrols around the Frein residence.

"We continue to move around assets during this search as new information becomes available and we clear certain areas,” Trooper Connie Devens said in an email.

Since the Sept. 12 ambush, hundreds of troopers and other law enforcement personnel, including the FBI, have searched the woods for Frein, combing the rugged terrain for a man described as a survivalist and expert marksman.

Frein, 31, is facing a first-degree murder charge and a variety of other counts for what authorities call the “assassination” of Corporal Bryon Dickson and the wounding of Trooper Alex Douglass.

Frein has had a “long-standing grudge with law enforcement and government in general since 2006" and spent months if not years planning the attack on the troopers, police say.

Though the armored personnel carriers filled with heavily armed officers were pulled from the area, troopers with assault rifles remained posted about every 100 to 200 yards along one of the major roads in the area.

Frein, described as a survivalist with a fascination with re-enacting Cold War military battles, is believed to be hiding somewhere in the 25 miles of woods between the site of the shooting in Blooming Grove and the Canadensis home, police have said.

The search is being aided by hunting dogs and helicopters with thermal imaging technology that can spot a human through body heat.

Police are also working with the Pennsylvania State Game Commission, whose officers routinely patrol the woods looking for poachers, using so-called “critter cameras” that can photograph illegal hunters at night.

Officials in the Pocono Mountain School District, where Frein was a student and a member of the rifle team, reopened schools on Tuesday, but sent no buses to Barrett Township, one of the spots where police have focused their search.

(Writing By Frank McGurty; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)