Matthew Eric Frein, 31, of Canadensis, Pennsylvania, is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transport September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Pennsylvania Department of Transport/Handout via Reuters

BLOOMING GROVE Pa. The suspect in the killing of a Pennsylvania trooper is playing a cat-and-mouse game in the deep woods of the Pocono Mountains, eluding capture even though trackers have spotted him several times since the Sept. 12 shooting, police said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old suspect, Eric Matthew Frein, has left some tantalizing clues in his path, said Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police. Searchers have found an empty pack of Serbian cigarettes and a soiled diaper, often used by military snipers who want to conceal their position for long periods of time.

The last sighting of Frein, described as an expert marksman, was about 24 hours ago, Bivens said at a news conference at Blooming Grove, where a sniper shot two officers nearly two weeks ago. The attack outside a state police barracks killed one and wounded the other.

"In some way, I almost think it’s some game for him,” Bivens said, who said Frein was seen dressed in black, sometimes with a hood. He has never been close enough for officers to apprehend.

The fact that searchers found a pack of Drina brand cigarettes from Serbia is significant. Earlier police said Frein, now on the FBI's Most Wanted list, was a member of a war reenactment group that dressed in Eastern European military garb.

The primary search area is a five-square-mile zone, Bivens said. Police are executing search warrants of empty vacation homes in the area and are using locksmiths to enter the homes.

"I do believe we're in the right area,” Bivens said. “We’re here for the long run.”

He said searchers have “kicked out quite a few bears” during the search through an area featuring many small caves. Searchers have used sticks and poles to probe the ground for possible bunkers.

Federal agencies including the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the US Marshals Service have committed equipment and personnel to the search.

“They have been very generous. Nothing asked for was not received,” Bivens said.

Frein, of Canadensis, Pennsylvania, is charged with murdering Corporal Bryon Dickson, 38, and wounding Trooper Alex Douglass, during a shift change outside the barracks.

“We’re not going away,” Bivens said, looking into a phalanx of television cameras and directing his comments to Frein. “It’s time to surrender before it gets worse.”

(Writing by Frank McGurty; Editing by James Dalgleish)