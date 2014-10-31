Prosecutors will seek the death sentence for Eric Frein, the suspect in the September murder of a Pennsylvania state trooper, the district attorney of Pike County said on Thursday.

Frein, 31, was captured earlier Thursday after eluding a massive seven-week manhunt. He is the only suspect in a sniper ambush of two troopers on Sept. 12 that killed one officer and wounded the other, at a state police barracks in Blooming Grove, Pike County.

Pike County District Attorney Raymond Tonkin said he would seek capital punishment for Frein on a first degree murder charge and one count of homicide of a police officer.

