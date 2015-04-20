A man shot and killed another man and a woman before killing himself in a southern Pennsylvania hotel room on Sunday, police said.

The three were all found in a room at a Quality Inn in Springettsbury Township, about 100 miles west of Philadelphia.

"There's no threat to anyone at this time that we're aware of," Springettsbury Township Police Chief Daniel Stump told a local CBS television affiliate.

No further details about the shooting were immediately available. Representatives for the police and the York County coroner could not be reached for further comment.

Springettsbury Township has a population of about 27,000.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney)