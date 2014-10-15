HARRISBURG Pa. Four Pennsylvania teenagers were arrested on Wednesday and charged with trying to mug a state legislator who exchanged gunfire with one of them in the late-night incident, police said.

Representative Marty Flynn, a Democrat from Scranton, fired two shots after a robber pointed a pistol at him and Representative Ryan Bizzarro, a Democrat from Erie, and demanded their wallets at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday, the House Democratic Caucus said in a statement on Wednesday.

It was difficult to determine who shot first, Flynn or his alleged assailant, Harrisburg police Sergeant Gabriel Olivera told a news conference.

“Guns were drawn and shots fired," he said. "It happened almost simultaneously.”

No one was wounded.

Flynn, a former prison guard and mixed martial arts fighter, did not violate any laws, Olivera said.

The lawmakers had been returning from a late dinner to the apartment they share, not far from the statehouse. Many out-of-town legislators share apartments in the capital.

Police arrested four teenagers, identified as Jamani Ellison, 17, Jyair Leonard, 15, Derek Anderson, 17, and Zha-quan McGhee, 15.

McGhee faces attempted murder, robbery, aggravated assault and other charges. The others face robbery, conspiracy and other charges.

Olivera said the four will be charged as adults.

Police said the four were also suspected in the armed robbery on Monday night of three state employees who were walking from the statehouse to their parked cars when they were robbed at gunpoint of wallets and computers.

