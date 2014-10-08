PITTSBURGH The lawyer for a teenager accused of stabbing 21 people at his Pennsylvania high school said it was "pathetic" that no mental health facilities in the state would admit him, forcing him to remain in juvenile detention despite court recommendations.

Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani on Tuesday ordered the defendant, Alexander Hribal, now 17, to see a visiting psychiatrist and psychologist at the Westmoreland County Regional Youth Services Juvenile Detention Center, where he has been held since his arrest at the school on April 9.

"There are no suitable facilities available within the commonwealth of Pennsylvania that will accept the defendant," Feliciani said, despite efforts to find treatment options.

Hribal, who was 16 at the time of the incident, is accused of slashing students and staff with two 8-inch kitchen knives at Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville, Pennsylvania.

He suffers from pre-schizophrenia symptoms and suicidal tendencies, according to court documents.

Hribal's lawyer, Patrick Thomassey, said his client had not received adequate treatment since the attacks.

"He needs group therapy and daily counseling," Thomassey said. "If he were 18 or if he were adjudicated, there would be plenty of places for him."

"It’s pathetic ... legislators in Pennsylvania should be ashamed of themselves," Thomassey added

Forensic psychologist Bruce Chambers, who evaluated Hribal, said the state contracted out mental health services for juveniles who have not been through the court system, allowing facilities to reject patients at their discretion.

About eight facilities have refused to treat Hribal, Chambers and Thomassey said, with some of them citing safety and security concerns.

"I don't think there is any place that can be forced to take someone before they have been adjudicated," said Lourdes Rosado, associate director of the Juvenile Law Center in Philadelphia.

"There are definitely fewer mental health facilities that are equipped to deal with adolescents than adults," she said.

There are no court appearances scheduled in Hribal's case.

