PHILADELPHIA A Pennsylvania woman using bogus medical credentials to pose as a doctor was accused of identity theft and other charges after reportedly giving physical examinations to as many as 16 truckers.

Pennsylvania State Police said Joann Elizabeth Wingate conducted physicals, including collecting urine samples, while using a Philadelphia psychiatrist's medical license, according to Fox 43 television in central Pennsylvania.

Wingate, 56, was released on $10,000 bail on Monday after being charged with forgery, identity theft and deceptive business practices, according to court documents.

The unnamed psychiatrist told police she does not perform physical examinations and never authorized Wingate to do so on her behalf, the television station reported.

Wingate allegedly advertised at a central Pennsylvania truck stop, offering physical examinations for $65.

State police began investigating after they were contacted by a trucker whose physical exam report had been rejected by the California Department of Transportation.

In September, the Pennsylvania Department of State suspended Wingate's chiropractic license for using deceptive, misleading advertisements, according to state records.

(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Gunna Dickson)