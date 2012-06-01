SAN FRANCISCO California's pension fund for public employees said on Thursday it would slash the retirement benefits of the former administrator of a tiny industrial town who secured monthly payments of more than $45,000.

The California Public Employees' Retirement System said Bruce Malkenhorst Sr, would now receive $9,654 a month, after the pension fund preliminarily concluded that his $45,073 pension was "illegally based on unpublished pay rates, overtime and an inflated longevity allowance."

The fund, known as Calpers, said Malkenhorst's new pension would go into effect unless he provided documentation justifying his previous retirement payments from the city of Vernon, which were the largest in the state's history.

"Vernon's reporting and documentation has failed to comply with the legal requirements necessary to justify these payments," Calpers Chief Executive Officer Anne Stausboll said in the statement.

"We fully intend to pursue recovery of all overpayments where we can," Stausboll added.

Calpers said it would also deny six other Vernon officials all or part of their pensions on similar grounds.

Vernon is a tiny industrial city near Los Angeles with a population of just over 100, which has for years been the focus of investigations regarding misappropriation of public funds and voter fraud.

Similar scandals have engulfed neighboring town of Bell, California, and provoked widespread public outrage.

Malkenhorst pleaded guilty last year to misappropriating public funds.

Neither he nor his attorney could be reached for comment on Thursday's decision, which comes as public employee pensions face two major tests in California's state election next week.

Voters in San Diego and San Jose, California's second and third biggest cities, will vote on local measures to overhaul their cities' pensions.

(Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by David Brunnstrom)