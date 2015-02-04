WASHINGTON President Barack Obama's pick to lead the Pentagon appeared to qualify his support for the idea of providing arms to Ukraine, saying on Wednesday economic and political pressure on Russia "has to remain the main center of our effort in pushing back."

Carter was pressed by a lawmaker at his Senate confirmation hearing to address concerns about escalation with Russia.

"Much as I incline in the direction I indicated this morning, I think the economic and political pressure on Russia has to remain the main center of gravity of our effort in pushing back," Carter said.

"And the Europeans are critical to that. So European solidarity and NATO solidarity are critical in this regard."

