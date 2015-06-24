The boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, the only child of late singer Whitney Houston, was accused in a $10 million civil lawsuit filed on Wednesday of causing life-threatening injuries and stealing money from her bank accounts while she was in a coma.

The lawsuit against Nicholas Gordon was filed on the same day that the family of Bobbi Kristina announced she had been moved to hospice care, five months after being found face down and unresponsive in a bathtub at her suburban Atlanta home. The lawsuit was filed by the court-appointed conservator for Brown.

