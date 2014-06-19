Chinese businessman and philanthropist Chen Guangbiao is seen during an interview with Reuters in New York, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK A Chinese recycling tycoon who has been angling to buy the New York Times Co aims to feed 1,000 poor Americans at a charitable lunch in New York City's Central Park next week, where he plans to sing and give each attendee $300.

Chen Guangbiao, who made his fortune in the recycling business before becoming a well-known philanthropist in China, took out advertisements in the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal on Monday inviting America's poor to the lunch at the park's Loeb Boathouse.

During the lunch set for next Wednesday, Chen promised to sing "We Are the World," a 1985 charity hit song performed by dozens of stars, to his guests in English.

"I want to spread the message in the U.S. that there are good philanthropists in China and not all are crazy spenders on luxury goods," Chen was quoted as saying in an interview about the lunch with the South China Morning Post.

Chen's quest to buy the New York Times from the Ochs-Sulzberger family, which has owned the paper for generations, is widely seen as quixotic.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Scott Malone and Will Dunham)