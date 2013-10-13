Los Angeles police investigate 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson in sex assaults
LOS ANGELES "That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of three women, Los Angeles police said on Friday.
Cuban-American writer Oscar Hijuelos, who won the Pulitzer Prize for his best-selling novel "The Mambo Kings Play Songs of Love," has died at the age of 62, the New York Times reported on Sunday.
Hijuelos, who in 1990 became the first Cuban-born novelist to receive the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, died in Manhattan after collapsing on a tennis court, the Times reported, citing his wife, Lisa Marie Carlson.
Born in New York City to Cuban immigrant parents, Hijuelos published his first novel, "Our House in the Last World," in 1983.
"The Mambo Kings Play Songs of Love," his second novel, told the story of a pair of Cuban-born brothers, both musicians, who emigrate to New York City in the 1950s and achieve short-lived fame after appearing on the "I Love Lucy" show.
The book was later adapted for a 1992 Hollywood film starring Antonino Banderas and Armand Assante.
Hijuelos went on to publish more novels, including "he Fourteen Sisters of Emilio Montez O'Brien" and "Mr. Ives' Christmas."
In 2011 he published a memoir, "Thoughts Without Cigarettes."
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
LOS ANGELES Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he will not be back for another season of NBC's reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," blaming U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing role as executive producer for low ratings.
WASHINGTON Television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz won a legal victory after a judge dismissed a lawsuit alleging he violated a Georgia food libel law after making claims on his show that some imported olive oil sold in U.S. supermarkets could be fake.