Los Angeles Kings player Jarret Stoll was arrested on Friday at a Las Vegas resort pool for carrying cocaine and the party drug MDMA, also known as "Molly," officials said.

The Canadian-born Stoll was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. local time at the MGM Grand Hotel's Wet Republic pool, Las Vegas Police Lieutenant Michael Mauntel said.

Online inmate records for the Clark County Detention Center on Friday evening showed that Stoll, 32, was being held on $5,000 cash bail. By 10:30 p.m. local time, Stoll no longer appeared in the jail's online record system.

The Canadian-born Stoll has been with the Kings since 2008, winning two titles with the club, after previously playing for the Edmonton Oilers.

"Our organization is concerned and has begun conducting a thorough internal investigation," the Kings said in a statement. "While we continue to actively gather facts, we are withholding further comment at this time."

