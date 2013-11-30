Former Bulls star Michael Jordan (R) talks to the crowd while Scottie Pippen looks on during a ceremony to honor the 20th anniversary of their first world championship at half time of the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Illinois March... REUTERS/Frank Polich

Retired American basketball star Michael Jordan is going to be a father again. He and his Cuban-American model wife, Yvette Prieto, are expecting their first child, celebrity magazine Us Weekly reported on Saturday, citing an unnamed Jordan representative.

No due date was reported.

Jordan, 50, and Prieto, 34, were married in April in Florida after a five-year courtship. They live near Miami.

Jordan has three adult children from his previous 17-year marriage to Juanita Venoy, which ended in divorce in 2006.

The Hall of Fame player won six National Basketball Association championships with the Chicago Bulls. He won the NBA Most Valuable Player Award five times and was named an all-star 14 times.

His on-court success and commercial endorsements have made him one of the most recognizable and prosperous athletes in the United States.

