Queen Elizabeth marks St David's day with leek gifts
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama Rexford Kennamer, the so-called "Physician to the Stars" who told actor Gary Cooper he had terminal cancer and whose high profile client list included Rock Hudson and Frank Sinatra, has died in Alabama at 93, his nephew said on Wednesday.
Kennamer, who long worked as an internist and cardiologist in Beverly Hills, died of natural causes on September 28 at the Montgomery home of his nephew, Richard Kennamer.
"He was always interesting and very, very sharp. He practiced medicine past 80. We went out daily at noon to restaurants and he was always happy to run into old friends and classmates," his nephew told Reuters.
Kennamer met a teenaged Elizabeth Taylor on the set of the movie "National Velvet," when he was a contract doctor for the studio, according to his nephew. He later walked a grieving Taylor to the grave of her beloved husband, Mike Todd.
Kennamer received degrees from the University of Alabama and the Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia before becoming a cardiology intern at a veteran's hospital during World War Two, which led him to California, according to his nephew.
Although he had many offers, Kennamer steadfastly refused to write a tell-all book on his famous patients, his nephew said. A private service was planned in his hometown of Guntersville, Alabama, on Monday.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Andrew Hay)
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
HAVANA Puffing on a cigar at Cuba's annual Habanos cigar festival, American aficionado Paul Segal said he would buy as many boxes of cigars as he could carry home in case U.S. President Donald Trump tightens regulations on visitors to the communist-run island again.
LONDON A garden made up of 2,100 beautiful handmade daffodils will be springing up overnight in the shadows of St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the launch of a charity appeal for those living with terminal illness.