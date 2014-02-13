Facebook's Zuckerberg and wife expecting a second daughter
SAN FRANCISCO Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are expecting a second child, a daughter, the billionaire internet mogul said on Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS Former U.S. Vice President Walter "Fritz" Mondale underwent heart surgery on Wednesday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, his family said in a statement.
Mondale, 86, who served as vice president in the Carter administration and as U.S. ambassador to Japan for the Clinton administration, underwent surgery less than a week after attending a memorial service for his wife of 58 years, Joan Mondale, who died on February 3.
"He is resting comfortably and is expected to make a full recovery," the statement said. "His family requests privacy at this time."
Mondale, a liberal Democrat who served in the U.S. Senate before becoming vice president, lost the 1984 presidential election in a landslide to President Ronald Reagan.
(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Ken Wills)
JERUSALEM Hollywood actor Richard Gere delighted fans after walking the red carpet in Jerusalem for the Israeli premiere of his new film "Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall Of A New York Fixer".
American actress Scarlett Johansson filed for divorce from French journalist Romain Dauriac in New York this week and asked for full custody of the couple's daughter, as her estranged husband asked her to return to the negotiating table.