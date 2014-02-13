MINNEAPOLIS Former U.S. Vice President Walter "Fritz" Mondale underwent heart surgery on Wednesday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, his family said in a statement.

Mondale, 86, who served as vice president in the Carter administration and as U.S. ambassador to Japan for the Clinton administration, underwent surgery less than a week after attending a memorial service for his wife of 58 years, Joan Mondale, who died on February 3.

"He is resting comfortably and is expected to make a full recovery," the statement said. "His family requests privacy at this time."

Mondale, a liberal Democrat who served in the U.S. Senate before becoming vice president, lost the 1984 presidential election in a landslide to President Ronald Reagan.

