Kevin Roper, 35, is seen in an undated arrest photo released by the New Jersey State Police June 10, 2014. Roper is due to appear in Middlesex County Superior Court on Wednesday. REUTERS/New Jersey State Police/Handout via Reuters

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. A Georgia truck driver accused of triggering a fatal New Jersey car crash that critically injured actor Tracy Morgan pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of vehicular homicide and assault by auto.

Kevin Roper, 35, had not slept for more than 24 hours before he got behind the wheel of his truck, prosecutors said in a criminal complaint.

(Reporting by David Jones; Writing by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)