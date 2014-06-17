Comedian Tracy Morgan from the television series ''30 Rock'' arrives at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Richard Clement

Comedian Tracy Morgan's health was upgraded to fair condition on Monday as he continued to show signs of improvement after being badly injured in a highway crash earlier this month, a publicist for the star said.

Morgan, 45, was admitted to a New Jersey hospital in critical condition after a multivehicle highway crash on June 7. Publicist Lewis Kay said "his personality is certainly starting to come back."

The former "Saturday Night Live" comedian suffered injuries including a broken leg, nose and ribs crash on the New Jersey Turnpike that killed fellow comedian James "Jimmy Mack" McNair.

