Polanski cannot dictate terms to end rape case: LA prosecutors
LOS ANGELES Fugitive director Roman Polanski could face a tough U.S court battle next week as he seeks to resolve his four-decade rape case without spending more time in jail.
Comedian Tracy Morgan's health was upgraded to fair condition on Monday as he continued to show signs of improvement after being badly injured in a highway crash earlier this month, a publicist for the star said.
Morgan, 45, was admitted to a New Jersey hospital in critical condition after a multivehicle highway crash on June 7. Publicist Lewis Kay said "his personality is certainly starting to come back."
The former "Saturday Night Live" comedian suffered injuries including a broken leg, nose and ribs crash on the New Jersey Turnpike that killed fellow comedian James "Jimmy Mack" McNair.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
LOS ANGELES Fugitive director Roman Polanski could face a tough U.S court battle next week as he seeks to resolve his four-decade rape case without spending more time in jail.
NEW YORK Pop star Selena Gomez said she canceled her world tour last year and went to therapy because she was depressed, anxious and "my self-esteem was shot."
LOS ANGELES An actor best known for his role in the "Power Rangers" children's television series who prosecutors said stabbed his roommate to death with a sword during an argument pleaded guilty on Thursday to manslaughter.