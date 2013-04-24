Former CIA director and retired general David Petraeus serves as the keynote speaker at the University of Southern California annual dinner for veterans and ROTC students, in Los Angeles, California March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

David Petraeus, who resigned his post as CIA director amid revelations of an extra-marital affair with his biographer, will join City University of New York as a visiting professor, the school said on Tuesday.

His new appointment will begin in August at CUNY's Macaulay Honors College.

Before joining the CIA, Petraeus was a four-star general who commanded U.S. forces during troop surges in Iraq and Afghanistan, and he is credited with helping to pull Iraq from the brink of all-out civil war.

His affair with biographer Paula Broadwell forced his resignation as CIA director in November - a stunning downfall for a man who had been considered a potential contender for the White House.

"CUNY is profoundly honored to welcome Dr. Petraeus to our academic community," Dr. Matthew Goldstein, chancellor of CUNY, said in a statement.

Goldstein said that with Petraeus joining the school, students will have an opportunity to learn from a "distinguished leader" with experience in international security, intelligence and nation-building.

Petraeus, who earned a doctorate from Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs, said in a statement that as the son of an immigrant, he identifies with CUNY's large share of students with similar backgrounds.

In his latest research projects, Petraeus has examined such sectors as energy, manufacturing, information technology and life sciences, the university said.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Catherine Evans)