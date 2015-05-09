A woman was struck and killed by an amphibious sightseeing tour vehicle in Philadelphia on Friday, police said.

The woman, who was in her 60s and not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Ride the Ducks vehicle crash in the city's Chinatown neighborhood around 5:25 p.m. local time, police said.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Ride The Ducks organization are with the family and friends of the pedestrian involved in an accident that occurred this afternoon," the company said in a statement.

Police said no criminal charges had been or were likely to be filed against the driver.

Witness Thomas Massaro told the Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper that he heard a scream before he saw the woman get dragged under the vehicle.

"It just went right over her," he said.

The newspaper reported that two tourists were killed in 2010 when a tugboat pushed a barge into a Ride the Ducks vehicle.

