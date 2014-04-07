PHILADELPHIA A 2-year-old boy has fatally shot his 11-year-old sister after finding a gun in their home, Philadelphia police said on Monday.

Investigators believe a male friend of the children's mother left the gun on top of a refrigerator in the family's home in the Mantua neighborhood on the city's west side, but it was moved to a bedroom where four siblings were playing on Saturday morning.

The children located the gun, which was loaded and cocked, when their mother left the room to use the bathroom. Police say the 2-year old picked up the gun and aimed it at his sister when it discharged.

The bullet struck the victim, identified as Jamara Stevens, in the arm and traveled to her chest. Police did not identify the shooter or the other two children, who local media described as a 14-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl.

Police transported Stevens to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she died.

Officers say an investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and the matter will be turned over to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office to see if charges are warranted.

