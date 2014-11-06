A woman who was abducted from a Philadelphia street in an assault caught on surveillance video was found safe in Maryland on Wednesday, three days after the incident, police said.

Carlesha Freeland-Gaither, 22, was located in Jessup, Maryland, Philadelphia detectives said on Wednesday night. She was found along the side of a highway in her suspected abductor's car and had minor injuries.The man suspected of abducting her on Sunday night, Devlen Barnes, 37, was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

"I'm taking my baby home," Keisha Gaither, the woman's mother told a televised news conference on Wednesday night.

Police said Freeland-Gaither was found along Route 175 south of Baltimore, about 115 miles south of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey said he was relieved that Freeland-Gaither was found safe.

"It's very special for all of us," he said. "You hope, you hope, you hope, but you don't always know that it will end this way."

Barnes faces federal charges of kidnapping and assault, police said. They said he attacked Freeland-Gaither at random and did not know her.

(Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Peter Cooney)