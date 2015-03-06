Two brothers were charged with murder on Friday stemming from the shooting death of a Philadelphia police officer during the botched robbery of a game store, authorities said.

Officer Robert Wilson was fatally shot at a GameStop store on Thursday afternoon during a robbery attempt, Philadelphia police said.

Wilson, 30, had stopped in the store to buy a videogame for his 8-year-old son who had gotten good grades in school, police said.

Two armed men entered the store and announced a robbery, police said.

A gun battle broke out, during which Wilson was shot multiple times in the body and once in the head, police said.

Brothers Ramone Williams, 26, and Carlton Hipps, 30, are charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery and other charges, police said.

Both brothers have criminal records, police said.

They were arrested at the scene, police said. Hipps was shot in the leg, and Williams was apprehended after exchanging gunfire with Wilson's partner, police said.

More than 50 shots were fired during the gun battle, which occurred while there were customers in the northwest Philadelphia store, police said.

