PHILADELPHIA Philadelphia police on Thursday hunted for the shooter of a man slain outside a concert held to promote peace in the streets of the violence-plagued Pennsylvania city.

The victim was shot outside the city's Dell Music Center on Wednesday evening and pronounced dead of his injuries at a nearby hospital, police said.

Police said the 20-year-old victim had been in involved in an argument outside the venue. His identity was not released.

The rap and hip-hop music concert, "Philly Support Philly: Peace on the Streets," was staged to help promote peace in the city.

"The people who put on these concerts are well intentioned," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey told reporters following the fatal shooting.

"The problem is it doesn't always reach the street thugs that we deal with on a daily basis," he said. "This is what they do, and they don't care if it's at a peace really, in church."

The Gun Crisis Reporting Project, an anti-gun violence media group, reported that at least 95 people were shot in Philadelphia in the month of July, and at least ten of them fatally.

Five people were shot from Wednesday night into early Thursday in the city, said Gun Crisis editor Jim MacMillan.

"It's a constant presence and a terrible problem in a wonderful city," he said.

Local media reported that police were looking at surveillance video in an effort to find the shooter.

