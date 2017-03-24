U.S. President Donald Trump attends a meeting with truckers and CEOs regarding healthcare at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled his administration's official go-ahead for the Keystone XL pipeline, a controversial project that was rejected by his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.

"I'm pleased to announce the official approval of the presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"We're working out the final details as we speak," he said.

