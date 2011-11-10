WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday he supported the State Department's decision to study alternative routes for the Keystone XL pipeline, which will delay a decision on the project for more than a year.

The delay means a final decision to approve or reject the controversial Canada-to-Texas pipeline would not occur until after next year's presidential election, taking political heat off of Obama, who is running for re-election.

"Because this permit decision could affect the health and safety of the American people as well as the environment, and because a number of concerns have been raised through a public process, we should take the time to ensure that all questions are properly addressed," Obama said in a statement.

"The final decision should be guided by an open, transparent process that is informed by the best available science and the voices of the American people," he said.

