LITTLE ROCK, Ark. An Arkansas sheriff's deputy was shot and killed on Friday in rural Johnson County after getting into a gunfight with a burglary suspect, law enforcement officials said.

Reserve Deputy Sonny Smith, 42, was killed in the incident near Clarksville, a city of about 9,300 people roughly 100 miles northwest of the state capital Little Rock.

Smith, an 11-year veteran, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Arkansas State Police said.

Fred Kauffeld, 51, of Clarkesville has been arrested on suspicion of killing the deputy. State police had originally identified him by the family name Kaufield.

State police said Smith and other officers were searching for a burglary suspect when they came upon Kauffeld, who fired at the deputies. They returned fire and Smith was struck in the exchange, they said.

No charges have been filed yet.

Bill Sadler, a state police spokesman, said: "Our agents are assembling a file that will be presented to the prosecuting attorney for whatever charges he may bring."

(Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Will Dunham and Doina Chiacu)